Dig the drug, pick the thug

Drug abuse is a dark and stark reality of Kashmir and not a secret any more. It is down to the bottom and up to the brim. It is in tonnes and not in traces. It is not a casual concern but a calamity that has befallen us.

The exponential rise in the substance abuse in Kashmir has been reported by prestigious national newspapers like The Hindu, Hindustan Times and Deccan Herald besides other reputed and responsible agencies across and outside the country.

Quite a few months old study by the Psychiatry department of Government Medical College across 10 districts of Kashmir has revealed that we have surpassed Punjab in drug abuse cases and are currently at position two in the country with Northeast in India topping the drug abuse list.

According to the United Nations Drug Control Program, around 70000 people in Kashmir are addicted to drugs of which 4000 are females. The deity of drug was a declared devil in the land where it has thousands of devotees today.

We were ironically the land of Rishis and Munis. We are still not publicly owning any pubs and bars. Very few take the brew and we would sink in shame to have had a drink. That makes drug menace more of an ambiguity, an anonymity, besides a great source of anxiety.

The ease of inflow and availability is ridiculous. The question is not direct and the answer does not come straightaway. Debate, discussion and drama can go on and on, only to keep the anxiety alive and the problem pending.