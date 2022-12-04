Digital Learning Resources and Initiatives

This age of education leveraged technology to be exposed, all-encompassing and reachable. The COVID-19 pandemic entailed a swing towards the digital medium of education.

Digital initiatives taken during that time are now being established, reinforced and institutionalized. A lively digital ecosystem in education is escalating learning prospects for students, stimulating innovation and entrepreneurship in the education sector.

However, the 2017-18 National Sample Survey suggested that less than 15% of rural Indians have Internet as opposed to 42% of their urban equals and in an ongoing National level study, it has been observed that a little number of Parents, teachers and students are unaware about the digital initiatives taken by central and State Govt. to enhance and transform learning.

But Global studies have revealed that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) can lead to enhanced student learning and improved teaching methods.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in education is the mode of education to support, augment, and optimize the transfer of information & knowledge. ICT is the tool in education and the ministry launched a web portal named “SAKSHAT” a ‘One Stop Education Portal.' The high-quality e-content once developed will be uploaded on SAKSHAT in all disciplines and subjects.

The National Mission on Education through Information and Communication Technology (NMEICT) has been envisaged to influence the scope of ICT, in the teaching and learning process for the benefit of all learners in any time anywhere mode.