DISEASES | Peptic Ulcer Disease

Peptic Ulcer Disease (PUD) is very common in Kashmir and refers to a defect in the gastric or duodenal mucosal wall that extends through the muscularis mucosa into the deeper layers of the submucosa.

Ulcer formation is the net result of a lack of homeostasis between factors within the GI tract responsible for the breakdown of food (e.g., gastric acid and pepsin) and factors that promote mucosal defense and repair (e.g., bicarbonate, mucus secretion, and PGs). The mucus and bicarbonate barrier, through its buffering action, is the primary source of defense against gastric acid. It allows an acidic environment to be maintained on the epithelial lining. PGs inhibit gastric acid secretion, stimulation of mucus and bicarbonate production, increase mucosal blood flow and stimulate epithelial cell regeneration.

There are many etiologies of PUD such as:

-H. Pylori infection

-Use of NSAIDs

-Stress-related mucosal damage (SRMD): occurs more frequently in critically ill patients and is due to compromised mesenteric perfusion resulting in mucosal defects

-Zollinger-Ellison syndrome Others (cigarette smoking)