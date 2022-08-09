Don’t neglect rib fracture

What will happen if rib fracture is not treated properly?

If rib fractures are not treated properly, sooner or later death will become inevitable. People generally do not take rib fractures seriously and go to small clinics and hospitals for treatment with the idea that it is a simple injury.

Our medical fraternity too does not seem to be that much serious as desired regarding the treatment of rib fracture. What happens generally in India, people concentrate only on fracture of ribs and therefore they consult a bone specialist for treatment of rib fracture.

People do not realize that a person who has sustained rib fracture must have injured his underlying lung also. With the result, people pay more attention to rib fracture than the underlying injured lung and thus damaged lung is totally neglected during treatment of chest injury.

When they realize this mistake, it is too late and the victim of rib fracture develops a fatal condition of A.R.D.S. (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome). In this condition of ARDS, chances of survival are only five percent.

In such a situation, the process of breathing and oxygenation is seriously impaired and the amount of oxygen in the blood becomes dangerously low and carbon dioxide level in the blood touches very high. In such a scenario, various organs of the body like kidney, brain and liver stop working and chest x-ray becomes white and hazy instead of being black.

Therefore people should take rib fracture sustained in a road traffic accident very seriously from the very beginning and thus avoid giving direct invitation to the dreaded ARDS or “white lung” which in fact is the messenger of death.