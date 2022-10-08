Don’t say even Uff to your parents

Further, Allah says not even say Uff to your parents and in the Arabic language, Uff is the slightest method of expressing irritation. There’s nothing that is less trivial than Uff. So, Allah says, once your parents reach old age, don’t even show them that you are the slightest bit irritated. What is required, is to control your tongue in the presence of your parents. Sometimes you may feel angry and irritated. But it is not allowed to express anger and irritation. It is further commanded to say sweet, loving and generous words to your parents. No matter what they do to you.

Then Allah adds, “Lower unto them the wings of Mercy” meaning not just speech but your actions should comfort your parents. Give them what they require and there’s clearly a connotation of taking care of them because the metaphor of lowering, the wings is used for the birds to protect and care for their offspring. And here Allah is using it for the child to the parent to remind the child that once upon a time it was you upon whom the wing was being lowered. Now Allah has given you that opportunity to lower unto them, the wings of humility, mercy and compassion. So it is obligatory for you to take care of their needs, and make sure you’re able to do whatever you can to facilitate and make their lives comfortable. Let us be clear that nobody can ever really repay parents. They have done much more than you can ever do for them.