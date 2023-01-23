Don’t want to visit a hospital?!

Where do things go wrong? “Scared to go to the Hospital”, it is not Nosocomephobia (Fear of Hospitals) a type of anxiety disorder related to other fears associated with hospital milieu, such as germs, disease, blood or needles, operation theatre, machines like MRI, CT etc.

Even at times the hospital smell itself can cause symptoms and panic attacks. But the scare I am talking about today is different and mostly related to exploitation, inpatient experiences with undesirable events, a visit to a hospital is often viewed at with great anxiety.

If the doctor advises a surgery, high tech diagnostic or an interventional procedure as a treatment option, most of the patients worry about what to expect other than patient outcome is hospital bills, charges, payment, and costs. In India, the state has a chequered history in healthcare.