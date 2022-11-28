Downgrading a Profession

But equally what we lost during last three decades; respect for our teachers, parents, Elders, care and love for each other, communal harmony, brotherhood, and above all our family values. Digital and social media platforms have influenced our life.

We are in a world full of digital technology and growing fast in every sector, but today parents are disturbed that what have been left for their posterity.

Digital technology gave us convenience and comfort but has taken away peace of mind? We are clinging to social media due to which we miss social gatherings not only of our family and friends but even we miss to attend the funeral of our nears and dears. We might have physical relief but every human being is living under tremendous stress.

Digital technology impacted all sections of life. In 1990s we relied on Doordarshan, the only mode of entertainment as well communication. We witnessed nice debates, discussions, public awareness programmes, serials, telefilms and News. Prominent personalities, known intellectuals used to be invited during these programmes.

Quality of news and programmes was high, and all family members used to watch television together. In the year 2000, private news and entertainment channels came to fore, and soon a plethora of them, with the support of corporate world, came into existence. The journalistic ethics were compromised and we witnessed a downward trend in debates and discussions.