Drawing lessons from DBU crisis

In the recent weeks, a disheartening revelation shook the Kashmiri student community. The incident exposed how unsuspecting Kashmiri students were deceived by a reputable Desh Bhagat University (DBU) of Punjab into enrolling in an unrecognised college within the campus of the University. The fallout from this debacle, including student protests met with force and legal action, underscores the pressing need for change in the higher education landscape of Jammu and Kashmir.

As the issue came to limelight, the inspection of the college, conducted by the competitive authorities also revealed that the university authorities had enrolled students exceeding the number of seats allotted by the Indian Nursing Council (INC). After the fraud was exposed, the government penalised the University administration and assured to secure the future of students as well.

The Government of Punjab, directed the Chancellor DBU to pay a substantial fine of Rs. 10 lakh to each student who has been enrolled over and above the prescribed number of seats in its nursing institutes. The directive came in response to the university's blatant violation of admission regulations, causing trauma and dislocation to affected students, majority of them from Kashmir. This is not the first instance were Valley students have been subjected to mental agony for none of their faults. There are other episodes which highlight the student grievances.

Kashmiri students, year after year, face numerous challenges when they leave the Valley to pursue higher education in colleges and Universities outside J&K.