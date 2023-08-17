Drug Abuse: Administrative and Regulatory Dimensions

Supply reduction strategies

Supply reduction includes a broad range of strategies and actions that are required to stop or minimize the production, manufacture, sale and distribution of illicit drugs.

Notwithstanding the fact that only a multi-dimensional approach can be effective towards curbing the menace of drug abuse and evolving a drug-free society, it needs to be emphasized that stringent law enforcement is without any doubt the most important and crucial step required for the same.

Though attempts to treat and prevent drug abuse through tough penal sanctions alone for drug users have historically failed, unless trafficking and supply of substances of abuse is not reduced to a very large extent, no amount of hard work on the demand front is going to yield good results. Special courts need to be set up for hearing drug related cases on a fast-track basis and deterrent punishments and penalties need to be awarded by the courts to all the convicts of illicit drug trafficking.

Further there is need for the establishment of a “Directorate of Drug Abuse Control, De-addiction and Rehabilitation” as an overarching umbrella organization which would comprise of representatives from the departments of Health, Education, Excise, Agriculture, Sports, Employment, Intelligence and Police.

This directorate can have people deputed from above mentioned departments on full-time basis who will work and lend full support in achieving its objectives. It shall function in consonance as well as in compliance with the laws, statutes, rules and regulations in vogue at present.

Only when the region is cleared of all kinds of substances of abuse on a sustained basis, can the demand side activities mentioned below prove to be fruitful in countering this menace.

Demand reduction strategies

This includes a range of policies and programs that seek to reduce the desire, demand, craving and preparedness to obtain and use illicit drugs. It includes a host of measures aimed at informing and educating the masses and enhancing awareness about the socio-economic, medico-legal impact and harmful effects of substance abuse on health.

It highlights the adverse effects on the vulnerable populations including women and children in particular. Emphasis is laid during demand reduction upon primordial and primary prevention of drug abuse. Primordial prevention informs the community about the potential risk factors and consequences of substance abuse as well as the means to avoid those factors.

It also seeks to improve overall living and working conditions of the people besides healthy and drug-free environment at schools and work places. It also aims to promote overall physical and mental well-being in the community by adopting healthy lifestyles, hygienic and nutritious food intake and regular exercise.

Similarly primary prevention measures seek to embrace the protective factors and reduce the impact of risk factors targeting the populations at risk and focussing on decreasing their vulnerabilities.

It also aims at training the teachers and community health workers in identification, risk reduction and timely medical help for the children and adolescents having traumatic life experiences which makes them vulnerable to substance abuse.

Awareness about ill effects of drug abuse needs to be incorporated into the curricula at all levels of education and the teachers too need to be acquainted well with the signs and symptoms of potential substance abuse.