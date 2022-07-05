DRUG ABUSE | AN ALARMING HEALTH CONCERN

Just a few days ago, the entire world observed the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to “reaffirm its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse”.
The day is observed with the aim to raise awareness among people across the world about the need for the people as well as the governments across countries to cooperate and collaborate in ensuring a drugs-free society.
It needs little reiteration that drug abuse not only has far-reaching implications on people’s health, it also devours the economy and shatters families, individuals, communities and society at large socially, physically, psychologically and financially.
In Jammu and Kashmir, like other parts of the country, the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking was observed, with several events being held at school, college, university and governmental levels to raise awareness against drug abuse and the need to make collective efforts to stop this ‘epidemic’ from devouring more and more people.
Experts and medical practitioners have time and again opined that denial is no solution to address the problem. Because unless the problem is acknowledged in the first place, there can be no solutions found or explored.
So, it is apparent that the first thing to be done at collective and individual levels is to acknowledge the problem, which has assumed alarming proportions in Jammu and Kashmir if official figures on substance abuse are anything to go by.
According to a recent report by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on the magnitude of substance abuse in the country, J&K has been placed at 5th spot and the UT has more than six lakh people affected by drug abuse.
This is alarming on the face of it and calls upon one and all—government, civil society, NGOs, academic institutions and all others—to wake up and nip this evil in the bud before it gulps more people in its fold.
The magnitude of the people can also be gauged from the fact that the problem of drug abuse in Kashmir was highlighted by a UN International Drug Control Programme survey in 2008, highlighting that almost 70,000 drug addicts were in Kashmir with 4,000 of them being women.
According to noted experts, from the previous studies and preliminary reports of present surveys, the age group involved in drug abuse is 12 to 27 years with lower and middle socio-economic status more than the higher status. The abusers include students and those associated with tourism and trade, according to them.
“Nobody is a born addict. It is wrongfully assumed that drug abusers lack moral principles. In reality, drug addiction is a complex disease. Although the initial decision to take drugs is voluntary for most people, it is nonetheless the same at a later stage,” said Dr Abdul Majid, Professor and Head, Psychiatry, SKIMS Medical College Srinagar.
Underlining the magnitude of the problem with regard to use of IV Opioids, Prof Majid said they have 2000 patients registered at present at their de-addiction facility at Bemina who are predominantly using IV Opioids. And shockingly, he said, 450 of these users are Hepatitis-C positive. “So the previous percentage of 12 in this aspect has now risen to 25 in just a span of six months.”
Prof Majid told Greater Kashmir that among other factors, peer group pressure, curiosity, pleasure-deriving, and easy availability are among key contributors to the menace of drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir, apart from psychiatric co-morbidities.
According to figures of 2019, at least 3.5 percent population in Jammu and Kashmir uses Alcohol, 1.3 percent use cannabis apart from 4.91 percent who consume Opioids (with 25,098 IV users).
While the above scenario is clearly disturbing, it is important to note that many experts have opined that things can be prevented from getting worse with time. According to experts, a three-pronged strategy requires to be followed to make this happen. This includes Prevention, Treatment and Rehabilitation (PTR).
“Since drug addiction is a multi-dimensional problem, curbing it needs a multi-pronged strategy in a coordinated manner by all the stakeholders,” Dr Majid says, calling for inter-sectoral collaboration among all key departments including Health, Education, Drug Control, Media, Law Enforcement Agencies, Revenue, Excise, Social Welfare and others.
Drug abuse appears to be a grave problem in Jammu and Kashmir. It appears to be worsening with each passing day. Everyone in the society has to play a role in curbing this menace with a sense of seriousness. One of the fundamental problems that many experts even hesitate to openly talk about is the fact that many families deny that the problem exists in their families.
Denial will only worsen the problem. There may be social pressures to deny that the elephant exists in the room. But the larger fallout is that this denial will devour the whole family in so many respects. Along with this, the government of the time has to step in and do whatever is possible to address this serious problem.
It should constitute a high-level committee of administrators and experts to formulate a roadmap against drug addiction with active involvement of academic institutions and other line departments. Social activists and religious preachers have to play their role and highlight the deleterious impacts of drug abuse on the society in their Friday sermons.
The whole society has to come forward to eradicate this menace and save youth from falling prey to it. There appears to be no concrete community-level data regarding the ‘actual’ situation of drug abuse. It can be even worse than the figures that are presently available.
Therefore, the government should conduct a UT level survey to ascertain this. Patients’ profile, risk factors, extent and pattern of drug abuse can be clearly ascertained with such surveys and it can lead to formulation of better roadmaps and strategies to address this serious issue.
