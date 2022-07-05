DRUG ABUSE | AN ALARMING HEALTH CONCERN

Experts and medical practitioners have time and again opined that denial is no solution to address the problem. Because unless the problem is acknowledged in the first place, there can be no solutions found or explored.

So, it is apparent that the first thing to be done at collective and individual levels is to acknowledge the problem, which has assumed alarming proportions in Jammu and Kashmir if official figures on substance abuse are anything to go by.

According to a recent report by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on the magnitude of substance abuse in the country, J&K has been placed at 5th spot and the UT has more than six lakh people affected by drug abuse.

This is alarming on the face of it and calls upon one and all—government, civil society, NGOs, academic institutions and all others—to wake up and nip this evil in the bud before it gulps more people in its fold.