Drug Abuse: Economic and Geographic dimensions

Vulnerability of the entire country in general and J&K in particular in serving as a transit route and consequent hotspot of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances becomes evident from the fact that our country is sandwiched between the golden crescent nations including Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan and golden triangle countries like Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, that have historically been the hubs of opium cultivation since ages.

Though India had been used as a transit route by the drug traffickers since a long time, till recent times it had itself remained untouched by this scourge but not so any more.

Now as a result of the rising greed of the peddlers unfortunately it has transformed from a transit route to a destination for narcotics and illicit drugs though Govt. of India is countering this menace with an iron hand and taking all necessary measures to eradicate it from its roots.

This menace is assuming dangerous and alarming proportions particularly in northern border states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and of late in the UT of J&K.

Earlier Punjab was considered as No.1 state in drug addiction but as per the available figures it appears that J&K has replaced Punjab from the top slot now since we have more than 10 lakh drug abusers of whom more than 60000 are females as per a recent survey conducted by the National Drug Treatment Centre, Ghaziabad (NDDTC), AIIMS, New Delhi.

Earlier drug abuse used to be considered a favourite pastime of uneducated people mostly belonging to lower segments of the society who would most often resort to the use of charas, bhang, ganja and sleeping pills but now there are no such class differences valid any more.

At present, drug abusers belong to all age groups, all genders, all segments of the society, diverse occupations, rural as well as urban dissent, employed as well as unemployed status, irrespective of their religious beliefs and ethnic origins. More than 90% of abusers now use injectable opioids like heroine and prescription drug abuse has now been largely replaced by heroin and cocaine.

A sharp rise has also been witnessed in the number and quantum of seizures of hard drugs like Heroin, Cocaine, LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide), MDMA (Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine), CBCS (codeine-based cough syrups), other amphetamine like stimulants, by the Narcotics Control Bureau of India (NCBI) and that too of the drugs in their injectable form.