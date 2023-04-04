‘Drug addiction is stripping away threads of love, compassion, and humanity’

Dr Yasir Rather, Professor in Department of Psychiatry, IMHANS, GMC Srinagar in an interview with Greater Kashmir’s Health Correspondent, Rabiya Bashir talks about correlation between substance abuse and criminal behaviour. Dr. Rather pointed out that substance users may resort to criminal activities like drug peddling or petty crimes such as theft due to various reasons, including the need to obtain the drug itself, financing their habit, or due to cognitive impairment that impairs their decision-making abilities. He also highlighted several factors that contribute to this phenomenon. He mentioned the lack of parental supervision and involvement as one of the primary reasons. The denial by the mass stakeholders, peer pressure, and the easy availability of drugs also contribute significantly to this issue.
GK: Drug addiction and related crimes are on the rise. What are your views on this issue?
Dr Yasir: Drug addiction is a serious issue that affects not only the individual but also his family, friends and his society. Drug addiction, specifically narcotic addiction and crime are often linked, as illicit / narcotic drugs impair their decision making and judgement and also leads to behavioural issues like aggression and suspiciousness, which leads to criminal activities. It has one more facet to it which is the cost of these substances. They are expensive and to procure them on a daily basis becomes a problem to substance users which eventually leads them into criminal activities.To address this issue, it is important to provide access to treatment and resources to those who are struggling with addiction, while also increasing efforts to prevent drug use and reduce the availability of drugs.
GK: What role can family members play in understanding and identifying the symptoms of addiction before it leads to extreme steps?
Dr Yasir: Family members play an important role in understanding and identifying mental health problems and symptoms. They can look for changes in behaviour, mood, or attitude that may indicate a problem. They can also help by talking to the person and encouraging them to seek professional help. Family members can also help by providing emotional support and understanding, and helping the person to find the right resources and treatment options that are available to them.
GK: How does rehabilitation help individuals struggling with drug addiction?
Dr Yasir: Rehabilitation helps drug addicts by providing a safe and supportive environment away from drugs. It also helps them develop the skills and resources needed to maintain sobriety and make lasting changes in their lives. Rehabilitation typically involves individual and group counselling, life skills training, support groups, vocational training, and aftercare planning. It can also include medications and other medical treatments to help manage withdrawal symptoms and cravings.
GK: What mindset do substance abusers typically have that leads them to commit violent crimes?
Dr Yasir: Substance users may commit crimes like indulge in drug peddling or petty crimes like theft for a variety of reasons, including to obtain the drug itself, to fund their habit, or as a result of cognitive impairment like impaired decision making, not able to regulate emotions, not able to control the impulses from the drug itself. Substance use can also lead to mental health issues, like suspicious behaviour, aggression, impairment in judgment and decision making, which may in turn lead to criminal behaviour. But we also need to keep in view not to see every substance user through this prism. It’s a brain disease and needs to be dealt with medically rather than being criminalised and stigmatised.
GK: What is the best treatment for them?
Dr Yasir: The first line treatment is medication and psychosocial rehabilitation that will help the person to get rid of addiction and get reintegrated in his family and society.
GK: Who is responsible for the prevalence of addiction and related crimes?
Dr Yasir: Unfortunately, there is no single person or entity to blame for the epidemic of drug addiction in society. It is a complex problem that is influenced by many different factors, including stressors, growing mental health issues, lack of parental supervision and involvement of parents, denial by mass stakeholders, peer pressure and easy availability of drugs.
GK: Is our society experiencing a breakdown in its social fabric?
Dr Yasir: Yes, it is, definitely facing a fall. As earlier Kashmir was a well-knit society and we lived in joint families and had a healthy know how of everyone living around. Nowadays we are not concerned about anyone apart from our own family. We are moving out of the social fabric and focusing more on nuclearization of families and relationships as well.
Moreover, now drug addiction is making it worse for the whole society where we are losing on threads of love, compassion and humanity.