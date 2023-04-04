‘Drug addiction is stripping away threads of love, compassion, and humanity’

GK: How does rehabilitation help individuals struggling with drug addiction?

Dr Yasir: Rehabilitation helps drug addicts by providing a safe and supportive environment away from drugs. It also helps them develop the skills and resources needed to maintain sobriety and make lasting changes in their lives. Rehabilitation typically involves individual and group counselling, life skills training, support groups, vocational training, and aftercare planning. It can also include medications and other medical treatments to help manage withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

GK: What mindset do substance abusers typically have that leads them to commit violent crimes?

Dr Yasir: Substance users may commit crimes like indulge in drug peddling or petty crimes like theft for a variety of reasons, including to obtain the drug itself, to fund their habit, or as a result of cognitive impairment like impaired decision making, not able to regulate emotions, not able to control the impulses from the drug itself. Substance use can also lead to mental health issues, like suspicious behaviour, aggression, impairment in judgment and decision making, which may in turn lead to criminal behaviour. But we also need to keep in view not to see every substance user through this prism. It’s a brain disease and needs to be dealt with medically rather than being criminalised and stigmatised.

GK: What is the best treatment for them?

Dr Yasir: The first line treatment is medication and psychosocial rehabilitation that will help the person to get rid of addiction and get reintegrated in his family and society.