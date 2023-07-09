Early Childhood Development does not just benefit children, it benefits societies

Children and youth have the most at stake in many ways, in the process of implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals. They are the group that is arguably going to be the most affected by the changes that occur at the regional, national and global levels as a result of the SDGs. They are also the generation that we will count on to create the solutions that will actually move forward the Sustainable Development Goals and the next set of goals in 2030, but only if these children and youth reach their developmental potential. So the stakes are high. There will be no sustainable development in the future without a next generation to support it.

We define Early Childhood Development as the period of development from the prenatal period to age 8 or the beginning of primary schooling in pretty much every country around the world. This covers a huge span from cellular and fetal development to what we think of as a third-grade student, so that's a massive and really almost unimaginable amount of change.

We will emphasize on two kinds of evidence. First is research on how children develop, and that includes both neuroscience - very exciting advances in that field, as well as the science of how culture and context affect child development. Second we'll look at another body of research, which is research on program implementation and impacts. What are the actual effects of programs and policies evaluated for their consequences in terms of child and youth and even later adult development; because early childhood experiences do have long-term effects on the life course.