Ease of Travel

Connectivity infrastructure & its maintenance play an important role in the overall development of a country. Expressways are considered as the highest class of roads in India. Puravanchal Expressway covers a distance of 340.8 Kms while as Delhi-Meerut expressway has 14 lanes is the widest expressway.

From the last ten years India is building its road connectivity at a very fast rate and the national highway network is set to rise 37% in the next two years.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari holding the charge of road transport & highway ministry including Micro, Small & Medium enterprises has proved to be an outstanding minister. The minister said that funds are not a constraint, the Government of India is making all its efforts to improve the quality of roads across the country.

“Bharatmala Parihyojana a national level program for the highways sector focuses on efficiency of freight & passenger movement & minimizing infrastructure gaps by development of economic corridors, feeder routes, international connectivity, green field expressways etc. Out of five main highlights the improvement in efficiency of existing corridors will be improved by development of multimodal logistics parks and elimination of choke points. The objective of this mammoth scheme is to improve the road network with the few key features.