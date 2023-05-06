Easy Lifestyle Changes

A good immunity helps the individual to blunt the effects of infective illnesses including viral infections including influenza, pneumonia and many infective illnesses etc. This is true at all ages, especially in the elderly.

An immune system may contain innate and adaptive components. The reaction to foreign substances is described as inflammation where body cells surround the agent, engulfs and eliminates it akin to burning it off. These two components of the immune system create a dynamic environment where "health" can be seen as a physical state where the self is immunologically spared, and what is foreign is inflammatory and immunologically eliminated. Disease can arise when what is foreign cannot be eliminated. Vaccines improve immunity. Covid 19 is a good example and development of vaccines against it have changed the scenario completely and deaths have become very few. Those who succumb are invariably immune-compromised.

It is possible to increase general immunity by simple measures which need to be incorporated in lifestyle as a habit. These include dietary measures including some supplements, proper hydration, regular exercise, good sleep, relaxing techniques and restricting out of city travel as far as possible.