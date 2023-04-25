Eating disorders in women folk

Eating disorders, now renamed as Feeding and Eating disorders by the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), are a common group of diseases in young ladies who develop abnormal eating patterns based on their excessive concern with body image and/or weight. These diseases can impair women’s physical health or psychosocial functioning and can lead to high morbidity and mortality.

Epidemiology. Although eating disorders can affect people of all ages and both genders, they are often reported in adolescents and young women. One in eight youngsters may have at least one eating disorder by twenty years of age. Approximately 5 million Americans are affected by eating disorders every year. However, eating disorders are common worldwide in all communities. These occur selectively (over 90 percent) in young ladies in their teens and are not restricted to white women as was stated earlier. The commonest disorder is the non-specific eating disorder, followed by anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa.

Causes. Why should young ladies take to abnormal eating habits? Most authorities believe that these disorders have their roots in the perception of body dissatisfaction in a social context and these girls believe that their body image is awkward, they are overweight, and they value thinness, self-efficacy, and body control. Underlying factors in this perception may be psycho-developmental, socio-cultural, or genetic. Patients with eating disorders have many associated psychiatric diseases.

Broad Abnormal Eating Patterns. To reach their goal these girls use one or more of the three abnormal eating habits as a means to soothe their emotions. One is to restrict food (restric­tive pattern), the second is a craving to eat large quantities of low caloric value foods over a short period of time (binge eating) and the third is to waste/consume the food taken at binge or otherwise through self-induced vomiting, by use of laxatives or diuretics or by intake of stimulants to consume food (purging).

Categories. Based on the combination of eating patterns, eating disorders can be categorized into several syndromes, which include Anorexia nervosa, Bulimia nervosa, Binge eating disorder, Avoidant or restrictive food intake disorder, Pica, Rumination, and other specified feeding and eating disorders like Purging disorder, Night eating syndrome, atypical anorexia nervosa, Subthreshold bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorder and Orthorexia and unspecified feeding and eating disorders.

Anorexia Nervosa. Anorexia nervosa is the most classical type of eating disorder. In this, the subject predominantly uses a restrictive pattern of eating (eats very little to nothing for days together). The goal is to lose weight and weight loss in these girls is always to a level of severe malnutrition (body mass index less than 17 kg/m2). Although weight loss is substantial these girls stay very active and never get tired and even attend the gym to further lose weight. Because of malnutrition many hormonal changes occur in the body and amenorrhea (loss of monthly menstrual bleeding) is an important associated development. Nearly one-third to half of these girls may have associated binge habits with purging.

The index case of Anorexia Nervosa [Case record of Dr. Khuroo’s Medical Clinic]. A worried mother approached me with her 17-year-old daughter who has been losing weight over the last year (body mass index was 13 kg/m2 against a normal 23 kg/m2) and she was reduced to skin and bones. In addition, she had stopped her menstrual cycles for six months. The girl had taken to the habit of voluntary severe restricted food intake and would eat nearly nothing for days together. At times (one or two times per week) she had craved to eat large amounts of food and subsequent to this would self-induce vomiting to throw whatever she had eaten. The mother further stated that her daughter was fixed on the idea of excess weight and abnormal body features and would watch a mirror in her house for hours together and make concerned comments about her body image and weight. She continued to be active and never got fatigued on physical exertion and has been attending the gym to lose further weight and stay/look fit. I knew this girl suffered from the most classical eating disorder named “anorexia nervosa”.