Hence, we need fundamental redistributive measures for the poor in order to reap the benefits of growth and development. As far as happiness is concerned, it is a very important part of development. If a country is not happy, it may grow but not develop in a real sense. Many empirical research studies point out to the fact that wealthy economies may not necessarily be happy economies.

For measuring happiness some of the main determinants must be taken into account such as individual income, social security, family structure, relationships and children, freedom and control, religious diversity, happiness and leisure, political stability, economic stability, democracy, etc. Since, economic development cannot ignore happiness, nature and scope of economics of happiness should be understood while dealing with welfare economics.

Happiness comes from within and is something that in no way can be explained in words. It can only be felt from someone’s real expressions. On the other hand, quality of life is completeness of life. It is a more subjective and elusive term than standard of living which is merely the richness of life. Our lifestyles and preferences affect our overall quality of life and hence, vary from person to person.

The economics of happiness concerns the qualitative, quantitative, and theoretical analysis of happiness and quality of life and its related concepts affecting welfare directly or indirectly. It enquires subjective happiness-related measures and objective quality of life measures rather than just income, wealth, or profit parameters.

The economics of happiness is an approach to measure economic welfare combining the techniques normally used by economists and psychologists. It is dependent upon national as well as global welfare surveys reporting the wellbeing of hundreds of thousands of individuals across countries and continents.