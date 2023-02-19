Edu system needs to adapt to fast-changing world

BY ATUL MALIKRAM

Progressive countries need progressive minds to work together. For countries to reap such benefits, they need to unleash the human mind's abilities, and none other than education is the perfect tool to unlock such potential. The education system in India goes way back to Vedic times when schools or pathshalas used to be held in the natural environment in the presence of Gurus.

Over the time, it has gone through some significant changes. Government officials have affirmed the importance of education and improving people's lives to a large extent, hence declaring Education for All as a goal. Although we cannot deny that the Indian government and institutions have been working on reforming the existing education model, there are still several issues they are still grappling with.

We have progressed with time, but we are still unable to shake some age-old education traditions. Rote learning is one of them. Hence, the schools and colleges need to encourage conceptual understanding so that the students can understand the concepts properly and use them better in the practical world.