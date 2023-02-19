Edu system needs to adapt to fast-changing world

BY ATUL MALIKRAM
Progressive countries need progressive minds to work together. For countries to reap such benefits, they need to unleash the human mind's abilities, and none other than education is the perfect tool to unlock such potential. The education system in India goes way back to Vedic times when schools or pathshalas used to be held in the natural environment in the presence of Gurus.
Over the time, it has gone through some significant changes. Government officials have affirmed the importance of education and improving people's lives to a large extent, hence declaring Education for All as a goal. Although we cannot deny that the Indian government and institutions have been working on reforming the existing education model, there are still several issues they are still grappling with.
We have progressed with time, but we are still unable to shake some age-old education traditions. Rote learning is one of them. Hence, the schools and colleges need to encourage conceptual understanding so that the students can understand the concepts properly and use them better in the practical world.
Secondly, limiting the scope of subjects or learning experiences may affect the pupil's growth. Therefore, there is an urgent need to introduce the students to various issues and vocational training right from their childhood. That'll help them identify their potential and cultivate their abilities in the best way possible.
Currently, inconsistencies in the curriculum of various education boards present a big problem in the system.
In the Indian education system, schools are affiliated with multiple boards that set a precedent for the student's prospects.
Uneven curriculum and distribution of subjects create a barrier for the students, especially when they participate in national level entrance examinations like CAT, JEE MAINS, PMT, etc.
There is an urgent need for educators and officials to set up a common regulatory framework for the curriculum that every education board must follow to help the students avail equal opportunities and learning experiences.
Finally, the advisory boards must invite participation from private companies and institutions. Private sector involvement is essential to help expand the accessibility of schooling and improve learning outcomes. It further can help to increase the level of finance committed to the sector and supplement government institutions that lack sufficient capacity. There is a massive demand for education in India, and we need to encourage the private sector to partake. We want our citizens to benefit from all levels of knowledge, which means incentivizing both public and private sector participation.
It is high time that we, as a country, start taking education to a higher level than we have been accustomed to and perceive education from a holistic approach.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.