Education Department’s enrolment drive a welcome step, but…

On the other side, maximum private schools are having good infrastructure, with teaching-learning process in such schools continued to prosper, with innovate ways. Although fee hike in private schools remained prevalent, which has been a matter of grave concern for the people living below poverty live, who usually enroll their wards in Government schools with the hope that they will achieve the goal of their life? Therefore, I recommend the infrastructure in Government schools should be up-graded while study material, uniform and other things, which are being given free of cost, should be made available for students, so that they won't face any kind of inconvenience.

Pertinently, enrolment drive intiative helps department in keeping the students under competition, as students from Government schools have been shining in several district, & UT level competitions, but the officials at the helm of affairs should also work in making the young students aware about different career opportunities through career counseling sessions on weekly basis, as maximum students especially in rural areas have been lacking awareness, which is the matter of serious concern.

Apart from that, tribal students rarely appear in schools at some far-off locations, wherein people must be made aware about the importance of education, so that their wards visit school daily to get education for change. If we talk about sports, the sports activities in Government schools literally witnessed major development, thereby helping youngsters to develop their interest in sports, and show active participation in different competitions, but at the same time, there should adequate land and space in Government based schools especially in Primary and Middle schools, so that students ensure practice sessions around their respective schools to learn and lead in their sports field of their choice.