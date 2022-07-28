Education: Initiatives for empowerment of tribal communities

Education is the only mode to empower a community and help the youth to access unexplored opportunities offered by the global village. The Right to Education and inclusiveness of educational policies have always endeavoured to bridge the educational gaps particularly among the vulnerable communities.

Tribal education in Jammu and Kashmir is receiving special focus both at school and higher education level, however, there’s a long journey ahead which requires concerned efforts of all stakeholders.

The Jammu and Kashmir government established a department for tribal welfare in July 2008 with notification to set up the Directorate of Tribal Welfare, 9 years after the creation of Ministry of Tribal Affairs by the central government.

Later, in 2015 the administrative department was carved out for tribal welfare however creation of posts remained a missing link leaving the department without basic manpower to plan and implement the welfare schemes.

Finally in late 2021 a detailed proposal was formulated for creation of posts which is likely to see light of the day this year. Over last two years the department under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has laid a strong foundation for tribal education and address the gaps particularly in planning, inclusive development and empowerment viz a viz education.

Education of tribal students, particularly in remote areas, has remained a concern of the tribal communities, however, owing to various reasons the department could not move beyond the routine scholarships disbursement through education department.

In absence of any credible database and resultant lack of planning the dormancy of such efforts remained palpable and it certainly deprived a generation of its very basic right to education.