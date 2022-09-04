Educational Philosophy of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

When we go through the books of Professor Radhakrishnan, it leads us from darkness to light. His deep insight in whatever capacity he worked and performed was all-embracing and all that he wrote and said was for the well-being and revitalisation of the whole of mankind.

The teacher in Prof Radhakrishnan had a farsighted vision; his analysis and understanding of what had been ailing our civilisation is true even today; his diagnosis of the problems that scare and threaten mankind is valid even today.

He was gifted with vision born out of his accurate far-sightedness. He performed so cordially and reverentially in his challenging assignments as India’s ambassador to Russia, the Vice-President of India from 1952-62 and, later, as President of India from 1962-67 only because of the merits he cultivated and practiced as a teacher.

A nation is surely the best gainer from the personality of such a teacher, a voluminous writer with an uncanny flair for lucidity and epigrammatic strength. I shall share a very interesting case study about Prof Radhakrishnan school life which will be lesson for our children. He used to wake up at 4.00 am, offer prayers and leave for school on time.

On his way to school there was a scrap seller who used to collect old books. One day he found some good books lying in the shop of scrap-seller. He purchased them from the money his father had given him for picnic. He did not register his name for picnic, got those old books bound and donated to the school library.

On way he used to share his half lunch with the homeless elderly lady without bringing it into the knowledge of his parents. One day during the science practicals he broke the bottle containing chemical reagent, no one saw him.

When the teacher enquired in the class he stood up and admitted his mistake. He never hunted for excuses once he was late to school, other students cited bad climatic conditions for their late arrival, Radhakrishnan spoke the truth and admitted his fault for late arrival.