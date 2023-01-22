EduTecTainment: Changing Cashmere Classroom by AI and XR

We as the nation have swiftly been enthused from the Right to Education to the New Education Policy 2020 and now fluctuating in the revelation of Metaverse which is still in its infancy.

Despite the fact Metaverse gives the impression to be just a 3D virtual version of reality, there is much more to it.

It is not only within reach without moving an inch, but at a segment of the expanse it would cost to experience the same thing in reality. But the education sector is moving towards it, intensely to expand learning experiences for every student.

The idea of the Metaverse is not new, it was perceived prior in sci-fi novels such as Snow Crash by Stephenson, in 1992 and sketched some consideration with the movie version of the novel entitled Ready Player One by Cline in 2011 and the massively multiplayer online role-playing game World of Warcraft which engrossed the attention of millions in 2022.