Eid e Milad un Nabi: Celebrating Spiritual heritage

In few of the local traditions Kashmir is referred TO as Baghi SulAiman , the garden of king Solomon. Interestingly there is a hillock in Srinagar, still named as Kohi Suliman or suliman taing.

Most of us know that King Solomon is a historical character, well mentioned in the sacred Scripts - Jewish, christian and Muslim- and very much known as Prophet Solomon or Suleiman (AS), who lived centuries before Prophet Issa (AS).

This character is also mentioned in a few curious local legends to have helped this water body to get drained off. This may have been the reason to title this land as Baghi Sulaiman, the Garden of Prophet Solomon.

Prophet Sulaiman (AS) is the first Prophet mentioned in local traditions and a hillock known nowadays as Shankeracharya hill was originally attributed to king Solomon and was known as Sulaiman hill, a little plateau is still called here as Sulaiman Taing.

Although Prophet Sulaiman (AS) is mentioned in local traditions and a hillock is also named after this Prophet but no relics of this prophet are found or housed anywhere in this piece of land.

If relics of any prophet are well preserved and documented here those are of Prophet Mohammad (SAW) , the last messenger of God, the hair of his beard popularly known as Moie Muqdas.

The relic as is recorded, was first brought to Kashmir by Syed Abdullah Madani, known to be a descendant of the holy prophet who left Medina and settled in the South Indian city of Bijapur in 1635, at a time when the Islamic Mughal Empire was rapidly expanding across India.