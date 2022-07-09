Eid-e- Qurban: My Childhood Memories

The occasion of Eid-ul-Adha has a special significance because this day of sacrifice marks the climax of Hajj or Pilgrimage, the fifth pillar of Islam. This religious festival commemorates the historical event associated with the Prophet Abraham who was commanded by God, in a dream, to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

But while he was in the act of sacrificing his son, God sent the Angel Gabriel with a huge ram. Gabriel informed Abraham that his dream vision was fulfilled and instructed him to sacrifice the ram as a ransom for his son.

This religious festival has the same intention and propagates the universal message everywhere but as far as its celebration is concerned, it varies from place to place.

In the context of Kashmiri culture, it is being celebrated distinctively. Let me share a few of my sweet memories associated with this day.