Elderly HEALTH Tips

1. Start slowly: When resuming your regular routine after Ramadan fasting, it’s important to start slowly to give your body time to adjust. You can do this by gradually increasing your portion sizes and reintroducing certain foods that you may have avoided during the fast. Additionally, it’s important to take your medication at the same time each day to maintain a consistent blood sugar level.

2. Monitor your blood sugar: It’s essential to check your blood sugar levels regularly, especially during the first few days after the fast. You may need to adjust your medication or diet to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Your healthcare provider can advise you on the frequency and timing of your blood sugar testing.

3. Stay hydrated: Drinking enough fluids is critical to maintaining good health, especially after fasting. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day and avoid sugary drinks and caffeine. Dehydration can lead to various complications, so it’s important to stay hydrated.