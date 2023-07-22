Elderly women may experience higher rates of isolation

Raja, an elderly woman who lost her husband a few years ago, approaches me with a sparkle in her eyes and a worn off polythene bag in her hand. Within that bag lies a humble offering – a kilo of onions, her simple yet heartfelt way of expressing gratitude for feeling cherished and cared for. Taja’s journey has been one of loneliness, her son having left her to face the world on her own, leaving her with nothing but memories and resilience to hold onto.

Taja’s story is not an isolated one, as it mirrors the painful reality faced by many elderly women around the world. After sacrificing so much for her son’s education and career, she found herself being mistreated and considered a burden by Zameer and his new family. This unfortunate scenario sheds light on why old women are more prone to elder abuse and emphasises the need for strategies to prevent such mistreatment within families.

Reasons why old women are more prone to elder abuse:

Traditional gender roles

In many societies, women are expected to take on caregiving roles within families. As they age and become dependent on their adult children, these traditional gender roles may inadvertently perpetuate a power dynamic where mistreatment becomes more prevalent.