Electric revolution in the valley

This idea of Yameen and his team was more than just a basket full of fruits. SSC authorities approved their idea, allotting them footpaths all around the city on rental basis.

“There is no financial assistance by the government in this. We did this all on our own and we used footpaths of the government for docking stations and we paid rent to the authority. It costs us around 95 lakhs for running 200 e-cycles on 29 docking stations,” he said.

As our idea got approved, they started a test run of these e-cycles from December 2022 on four docking stations and till now 3700 registrations have been done and people travelled around 67,000 km on their e-cycles.

“There are only 4 docking stations that are functional but the reason for that is the developmental work going under the smart city project. As this project gets completed, we will install all the remaining 25 docking stations in the city and 200 e-cycles will be functional in the city,” he said.

Anas Khan, a local of Srinagar said, “When I came to know about this initially, I was skeptical about it. But now I use to ride an e-cycle in a week or two. Riding an e-cycle is a great experience. I enjoy taking rides on it. It seems beautiful when I take a ride near Dal side. It cheers me”.

“The prices are a little bit high as compared to e-rickshaws. Its speed is good, not too high as that can lead to accidents. It also has pedal-assist features, allowing us to choose between manual pedaling or using the electric motor for assistance”.

“It’s good as we are moving towards development day by day like other states of India. If we use these e-cycles in place of our traditional transport we can somehow reduce traffic congestion in the city. We can somehow play a role in reducing pollution and promoting a healthier lifestyle,” he told me.