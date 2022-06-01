Elevating ourselves as human beings

Everything in Nature, whether animate and inanimate, can be broadly classified in three categories, each with specific characteristics of its own. As human beings, we are a mix of three very different personality traits.
At times we are serene, contemplative, and inspired, and at other times, we are full of drive, passion, and activity.
At other occasions when inertia, sloth and indifference get the better of us.
The permutations and combinations of these categories or attributes make for a staggering variety of humans in the world.
These categories affect our thought, actions, habits, and character. For example, a person influenced by tamas will have negative thoughts, actions, and habits. Even though he may do a good deed, his motives will be influenced by tamas.
These specific characteristics are found in varying proportions in various objects and people. Being gifted by nature with a sense of discrimination, as human beings, we can consciously change the ratios of these characteristics in our body and mind.
By altering the presence and influence of external objects, lifestyles, and thoughts we can increase or decrease these ratios of the three characteristics, whichever of which is predominating will affect how we perceive the world around us.
It will affect our behaviour, attitude, actions, attachments, and so on. The first category which we may call “The Golden Category” manifests itself as purity, knowledge, and harmony.
It is the characteristic of goodness, joy, satisfaction, nobility, and contentment. It is free of fear, violence, wrath, and malice. Ir is pure, generous and forgiving. Increasing the ratio of this category is possible by reducing the ratio of the other two categories, which we call the “Silver Category” and “The Iron Category”.
Rajas and tamas, both in our mind and in our body. This can be done by eating foods such as fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and legumes which grow above the ground, receiving their positive energy from the sunlight.
By non-violent lifestyle and surrounding ourselves with positive people, and performing activities that bring us and others joy, we enhance the proportion of the golden category elements in your mind and body.
The silver category expresses itself as passion, action, energy, and motion. It is characterised by a feeling of attachment, a longing for satisfaction and desire. If we want to decrease the level of the silver category, we should avoid consuming fried and spicy foods and stimulants such as caffeine.
A silver category teacher wants to have followers who worship him or her. He uses his style of dress, and theatrical techniques to impress and mesmerize his followers.
Such teacher follows what he or she preaches. Likewise, a silver category student cannot see the real meaning of the spiritual teachings, as he or she hasn’t mastered the two stages of Knowledge yet.
The devotion of such a student to his teacher is emotional, and can even become fanatical. The iron category expresses as passion, action, energy, and motion.
This is characterised by a feeling of attachment, a longing for satisfaction and desire. If we want to decrease the proportion of this category, we should avoid consuming fried and spicy foods and stimulants such as caffeine.
The iron category manifests itself as impurity, laziness, and darkness. It is the consequence of ignorance and it prevents all beings from seeing reality. To decrease its proportion in our mind and body, we need to avoid eating foods like meat, processed food, alcohol and overindulgences like overeating and oversleeping.
An iron category teacher is entirely perverted. He or she indulges in unethical practices to gain power and sensual pleasures. A tamasic teacher adapts the teachings and principles to suit his or her agenda and desires. In the same way a student of this category is filled with ego and is not ready to learn. He cannot discriminate and doesn’t abide by rules and discipline.
Charity or giving is one of the most elevating practices. When we feel deeply indebted for everything that has been provided to us, in abundance, unasked for and unacknowledged, we develop an urge to give, share, and contribute.
A gift given without expectation of reward, to a worthy person at the right time and place, is the action of the people of the golden category, which shines forth through every aspect of our personality and we become elevated human beings, who can transform from ordinary persons to outstanding leaders.
Bhushan Lal Razdan, formerly of the Indian Revenue Service, retired as Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Chandigarh.
