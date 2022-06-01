Elevating ourselves as human beings

Everything in Nature, whether animate and inanimate, can be broadly classified in three categories, each with specific characteristics of its own. As human beings, we are a mix of three very different personality traits.

At times we are serene, contemplative, and inspired, and at other times, we are full of drive, passion, and activity.

At other occasions when inertia, sloth and indifference get the better of us.

The permutations and combinations of these categories or attributes make for a staggering variety of humans in the world.