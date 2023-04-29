Embracing Life’s Challenges

1. Embrace your physical challenges wholeheartedly, without any complaints or resistance. Patience is key.

2. Focus on improving your current lifestyle rather than dwelling on the past. Take it one day at a time and remain calm.

3. Avoid showing panic or distress since it is your challenge to overcome.

4. When faced with extended ailments, don’t lose heart. Instead, reorganize yourself, simplify your routine, and maintain mental resilience. Be self-sufficient like a commando within your health limits.