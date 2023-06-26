Enhancing the Experience

The valley of Kashmir has long been an attractive destination for tourists from other parts of the country and around the world as well. In recent years, Kashmir has witnessed a steady rise in tourist footfall. Due to pleasant weather of Kashmir great number of people are travelling to Kashmir through road, train and by air.

Though travelling by air is a preference for well off classes, good number of people are opting train travel due to it being the cheapest mode of transportation. Recently Go Air cancelled its flights sine die, the demand for train travel has increased manifold in Kashmir.

Many tourists, both domestic and international, are turning to railways as a viable alternative. Train travel not only provides an affordable option for tourists but also contributes to sustainable tourism practices. As air travel becomes more expensive, trains offer an eco-friendly and economical mode of transportation, reducing carbon emissions and promoting responsible tourism.