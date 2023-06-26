Enhancing the Experience

The valley of Kashmir has long been an attractive destination for tourists from other parts of the country and around the world as well. In recent years, Kashmir has witnessed a steady rise in tourist footfall. Due to pleasant weather of Kashmir great number of people are travelling to Kashmir through road, train and by air.
Though travelling by air is a preference for well off classes, good number of people are opting train travel due to it being the cheapest mode of transportation. Recently Go Air cancelled its flights sine die, the demand for train travel has increased manifold in Kashmir.
Many tourists, both domestic and international, are turning to railways as a viable alternative. Train travel not only provides an affordable option for tourists but also contributes to sustainable tourism practices. As air travel becomes more expensive, trains offer an eco-friendly and economical mode of transportation, reducing carbon emissions and promoting responsible tourism.
To meet the rising demand for train travel to Kashmir, it is crucial to expand the capacity of existing trains. Increasing the number of bogies in all trains serving the region will allow for more seating and accommodation options, ensuring greater comfort and convenience for passengers. This expansion will also help alleviate any potential overcrowding issues and provide a more enjoyable travel experience for tourists exploring the scenic beauty of Kashmir.
An improved railway connectivity system in Kashmir can have a significant positive impact on the local economy. Increased tourist arrivals via trains will lead to a rise in demand for local goods and services, benefiting various sectors such as hospitality, transportation, and local handicrafts.
Moreover, the expansion of railway infrastructure will create employment opportunities for the local workforce, further contributing to the region's economic development. This move will not only bolster the local economy but also position Kashmir as an accessible and sought-after tourist destination.
One crucial aspect that needs immediate attention is the availability of food in trains traveling to Kashmir. Currently, trains in Kashmir lack onboard catering services, leaving passengers with no food options during their journey. This issue poses a significant inconvenience, particularly for long-distance travellers.
To improve the overall travel experience, it is vital for the railway authorities to collaborate with reputable food vendors or establish onboard pantry cars that can cater to the dietary needs of passengers.
This step would not only ensure passenger satisfaction but also generate additional revenue for the railways. Another pressing concern that needs urgent attention is the lack of toilets in trains and washrooms on stations. Inadequate sanitation facilities pose significant challenges for passengers, particularly during long journeys.
It is imperative for the railway authorities to invest in the installation of toilets and washrooms or upgrade existing facilities at railway stations to meet the demands of the increasing number of passengers. By ensuring proper hygiene and sanitation, the authorities can enhance the overall travel experience and prioritize the well-being of passengers.
The cleanliness of railway station toilets is a significant concern that needs immediate attention. Passengers often encounter dirty and unhygienic conditions in these facilities, which not only compromises their comfort but also poses health risks.
Additionally, the lack of water on railway station toilets exacerbates the problem, leading to inconvenience for passengers. To tackle these issues, the railway authorities should prioritize regular cleaning and maintenance of toilets, ensuring they are adequately stocked with water and essential supplies.
Implementing strict cleanliness protocols and regular inspections will help maintain hygienic conditions and enhance the overall travel experience. To address the challenges of maintaining cleanliness in toilets, the railway authorities can consider introducing a nominal fee, such as a one rupee charge, for availing clean toilet facilities.
This fee can be utilized to ensure regular cleaning and maintenance, as well as the availability of water and necessary supplies. Additionally, the revenue generated from this fee can be used to create livelihood opportunities by employing individuals specifically tasked with maintaining cleanliness and ensuring the proper functioning of the toilets. This approach will not only improve the hygiene standards of train toilets but also contribute to generating employment and empowering local communities.
To cater to the diverse needs and preferences of passengers, railway authorities can consider introducing special facilities or premium boggies on trains. These boggies could offer enhanced amenities such as spacious seating, more legroom, personalized service, and additional comfort features.
Passengers who value these added conveniences can opt for these premium options by paying a higher fare. This approach provides a choice to passengers and allows them to customize their travel experience based on their preferences and budget.
Another option to enhance the overall experience for certain passengers is to introduce a special card that offers exclusive services and benefits. This card could provide access to amenities such as priority boarding, dedicated seating areas, complimentary meals, access to lounges, and other perks.
Passengers who desire these premium services can apply for the special card and pay an annual or monthly fee or upgrade fee to enjoy the privileges it offers. This not only generates additional revenue for the railways but also provides a higher level of service to those willing to invest in it.
By introducing special facilities and premium boggies, or implementing a special card program, the railway authorities can cater to the evolving needs of passengers who are willing to pay extra for added comfort, convenience, and exclusivity during their train journeys. This approach not only enhances the overall travel experience but also provides additional revenue streams that can be invested in further improving railway infrastructure and services.
As Kashmir witnesses a surge in tourist arrivals and airfare prices remain high, it is essential for the railway authorities to recognize the need to enhance railway travel experience to the region.
By augmenting the train services to Kashmir, the railway authorities can encourage more visitors to choose trains as their preferred mode of travel, thereby fostering sustainable tourism growth.
By proactively addressing these concerns, the railway authorities can ensure a seamless travel experience for tourists visiting the picturesque valley of Kashmir. It is through these comprehensive measures that the railways can not only meet the rising demand for travel but also position themselves as facilitators of memorable and hassle-free journeys.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.