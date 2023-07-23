Ensuring Basic Amenities in Schools is a Necessity for Quality Education

Access to quality education is a fundamental right that every child should enjoy, regardless of their socio-economic background. Schools play a crucial role in shaping young minds and preparing them for a better future.
However, the lack of basic amenities in many government schools poses significant challenges to the educational journey of students. In Jammu and Kashmir, as reported, thousands of government schools lack essential facilities such as toilets, electricity, and drinking water.
According to a National survey a couple of years ago, a significant number of government schools in J&K face critical infrastructural challenges. Out of 23,747 government schools, around 6,351 schools do not have toilets for girls, and 8,098 schools lack toilets for boys.
Moreover, more than 17,000 government schools operate without electricity, while only 5,000 schools have access to this basic amenity.
Additionally, approximately 30 percent of teachers reported a lack of drinking water facilities, and 48 percent of teachers highlighted the absence of electricity in their schools.
These conditions not only hinder the learning experience but also affect the overall well-being of students and teachers.
Basic amenities like electricity, proper sanitation, and access to clean drinking water are essential for creating a conducive learning environment. Students need a well-lit and comfortable space to focus on their studies and explore their potential fully.
Adequate sanitation facilities are crucial for maintaining the health and hygiene of students. Clean and accessible toilets are not just a matter of convenience but also impact the overall health of the school community. Lack of basic amenities often leads to a high dropout rate among students.
When schools lack these facilities, it can deter parents from sending their children to school regularly, especially girls who may face added challenges without proper sanitation facilities.
Ensuring quality education and basic amenities in schools will contribute to the overall socio-economic growth of the region. Well-educated individuals are more likely to become productive members of society, positively impacting the community and the nation as a whole.
Recognizing the urgency of addressing this issue, the government of J&K has launched an initiative to provide minimum assured facilities in all schools by March 2024.
The initiative focuses on improving infrastructure, providing necessary equipment, and upgrading facilities in both government and private schools, especially in remote areas.
To achieve the Sustainable Development Goal outlined in the National Education Policy 2020, the government aims to minimize the dropout rate and ensure access to quality education for all students. Community support and active involvement from parents will be vital in realizing this goal.
Currently, the lack of basic amenities in schools poses significant challenges to the educational system in Jammu and Kashmir. However, with the government's commitment to providing minimum assured facilities, there is hope for a brighter future for students in the region.
Ensuring basic amenities in schools is not just a matter of convenience but a necessity for fostering an environment where every child can access quality education and realize their full potential and feel at par with a student in any category of school.
In a conversation with Greater Kashmir, Principal Secretary J&K Government (Education), Alok Kumar said the Government had taken the initiative already and funds had been allocated to construct toilets, ensure drinking water, ensure well equipped class rooms and more. “The goal is to complete this task within months, and we are positive that it will be done,” he said.