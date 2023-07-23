Ensuring Basic Amenities in Schools is a Necessity for Quality Education

Access to quality education is a fundamental right that every child should enjoy, regardless of their socio-economic background. Schools play a crucial role in shaping young minds and preparing them for a better future.

However, the lack of basic amenities in many government schools poses significant challenges to the educational journey of students. In Jammu and Kashmir, as reported, thousands of government schools lack essential facilities such as toilets, electricity, and drinking water.

According to a National survey a couple of years ago, a significant number of government schools in J&K face critical infrastructural challenges. Out of 23,747 government schools, around 6,351 schools do not have toilets for girls, and 8,098 schools lack toilets for boys.

Moreover, more than 17,000 government schools operate without electricity, while only 5,000 schools have access to this basic amenity.

Additionally, approximately 30 percent of teachers reported a lack of drinking water facilities, and 48 percent of teachers highlighted the absence of electricity in their schools.

These conditions not only hinder the learning experience but also affect the overall well-being of students and teachers.