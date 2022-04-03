Ensuring students' safety in schools, and beyond!

The aim of the formulating the safety guidelines is to create an understanding among all stakeholders, including students and parents on the need for co-creating a safe and secure school environment for the holistic development of children.

Notably, the J&K’s School Education Department (SED) has issued these guidelines on its official website as well.

The guidelines aim at making different stakeholders aware about the Acts, policies, procedures and guidelines already available on different aspects of safety and security which include physical, socio-emotional, cognitive and specific to natural disasters as well.

The guidelines will also empower different stakeholders and enable clarity on their role in the implementation of this fresh guideline and to fix accountability on schools for keeping children safe and secure in schools, including when children are transported to and fro to attend school or go back to their homes in a school bus.