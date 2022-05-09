'Entrepreneurs can take Kashmir's economy to new heights'

No, because society has us boxed up, We live in a box where the rules are determined by people and they have scales made too. Scales that measure our success in terms of job stability, and financial stability and that is what defines our social status but ask yourself is that enough to be happy? Researchers have proven as compared to people who are confined to repetitive jobs entrepreneurs are more happy and content with their lives even if they have few achievements.

After defining what entrepreneurship actually is rather than what it is perceived as in Kashmir, we come to the topic of industries. When we talk about industries in Jammu and Kashmir we need to go back to the era of the mid-1970s. It was the first time that Kashmir witnessed the industrial environment.

The building and development of industries were a whole new exposure given to Kashmiris But during the 1990s the political unrest that was present in Kashmir at that point of time, created an environment where the industries got caught up really bad in the situation, their condition got miserable, all the investors, whether of Kashmiri origin or of non-Kashmiri origin left their investments and decided to take a time out from investing in the industrial sector over here and as well from their hard established industries, some of them had to leave due to certain reasons and the others had to back away from industries, leaving behind the ruins of once well-established business and industries.

Leaving the hard-earned and hard settled business to writhe and die in agony. It has been reported by industrial experts time and again that the state govt has failed drastically to revive the industrial environment in Jammu and Kashmir.