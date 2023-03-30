Environment can support the peace agenda

The transition from post-conflict peacebuilding to sustainable development is often difficult to discern precisely, although it may be said that the distinction is when social and political dialogues and debates are no longer dominated by considerations of the conflict, its cause or its effects. It’s important to note that this is an incredibly simplified depiction of conflict. Not all conflicts go through this process, or go through it linearly. Sometimes, disputes are resolved before they escalate to violence, and between a quarter to a half of all armed conflicts relapse within ten years. In many cases there’s a political conflict between leaders that builds off or feeds into a social conflict between groups.

When violence is stopped but grievances, mistrust, and social conflict often persist. Natural resources and the environment present both risks and opportunities at different phases of the conflict lifecycle. Grievances around the inequitable allocation of natural resources and the revenues can be a contributing cause of conflict. Indeed, corruption-fueled grievances can be a substantial cause of conflict. In Sierra Leone, grievances over the distribution of land, corruption in the diamond sector, and the inadequate sharing of benefits were driving causes of the civil war that killed more than 70,000 people and displaced more than 2 million.

There are three separate risks to natural resources and the environment during armed conflict: financing conflict, environment as a weapon of war, and being damaged by the conflict. Natural resources can provide a revenue stream for rebels and other armed groups. Since the end of the Cold War, rebels have used natural resource revenues to finance major armed conflicts in more than 35 countries.

There is a diverse array of natural resources that can finance conflict such as charcoal, fisheries, and bananas in Somalia and opium poppy and lapis lazuli in Afghanistan. Any natural resource that provides a revenue stream can provide a revenue stream that rebels can tap into to finance armed conflict. The environment can also be used as a weapon of war. During the Vietnam War, US troops seeded clouds over North Vietnam in order to slow down military advancement of the Vietnam. And in the 1990-91 Gulf War, Iraq set fire to more than 600 oil wells and opened the valves to an offshore oil terminal that created the largest oil spill this world has ever seen. The Taliban blew up a dam in southern Kandahar province in Afghanistan, and there have been similar concerns that the Islamic State would blow up dams in Iraq.

While people are often familiar with conflict resources and using the environment as weapon, the more common and often more serious environmental damages come from the breakdown of environmental governance and the short-term survival strategies that people have to adopt during armed conflict. For example, in Afghanistan, there was widespread deforestation, as the government could not prevent criminal gangs from cutting down trees. Subsequently, people cut down their own orchards to sell firewood so that they would at least secure some of the benefits for themselves. In some areas, woodland cover declined significantly. In the Badghis province, for example, woodland cover declined by 98 percent from 1977 to 2002. Natural resources also present risks after armed conflict ends. Even when peace agreements have been concluded and fighting has ostensibly stopped, natural resources can provide an incentive for peace spoiling. Armed groups and other individuals that exploit natural resources illegally or illicitly during armed conflict often seek to continue to benefit from this exploitation.

Weak governance enable the armed groups to continue extracting gold, tin, and other minerals despite an existing peace agreement. This exploitation led to further tensions and instability. Taking a step back, then, one sees a wide range of risks at different phases of the conflict lifecycle. These risks have traditionally been the focus of the field known as environmental security. However, understanding the drivers of conflict is only the first step in creating an environment for sustaining peace. Natural resources and the environment offer positive opportunities to end conflict, strengthen recovery, and build peace. Recognizing that the mismanagement of natural resources and the environment can be a contributing cause of conflict, a growing number of efforts seek to prevent conflict from escalating by improving governance of natural resources and the environment.