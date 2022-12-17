Epidemic of Loneliness in Senior Citizens

To overcome their loneliness, aging parents just need a little bit of love, care and companionship. Morally, ethically and socially it is the responsibility of the offspring to take care of emotional, physical, and financial issues of their respective parents. We all, as individuals, need to introspect and remember the sacrifices our parents made for us when we were kids. We need to take care of our parents to help them age gracefully.

When at home, Aireeba converses with her grandmother most of the time. She also connects her to other relatives on the phone. Aireeba is of the opinion that she learns many lessons of life by spending time with her grandparents. In return, this care and love from grandchildren gives the grandparents a sense of belonging and importance.

They don’t feel ignored and disrespected. Aireeba got influenced by her grandmother’s interests and developed a plan to incorporate them into her everyday life. She also slept in her grandmother’s room and assisted her in her immediate needs.

She encouraged her grandmother for social service activities on a voluntary basis with the assumption of “Give back”. According to the National Institute on Aging, participating in meaningful community building activities can lower the risk of dementia and physical health problems in senior citizens. Aireeba completed her PhD and is now an Assistant Professor, for which she gives the credit to her grandmother who is her mentor.

The issues of loneliness and sense of worthlessness accelerates the aging process in the elderly. This needs to be addressed on family level and community level as well.