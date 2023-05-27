Mr N A 67-year-old gentleman had an episode of sweating followed by dizziness and transient loss of consciousness (also called syncope) . He got up soon and felt fine and continued his routine activities. He felt that the episode was because of lack of sleep, stress and lack of adequate rest. One week later he was unfortunately found dead in sleep.

Does that mean an episode of unconsciousness or a transient faint could be a warning symptom of impending doom like sudden cardiac death. This symptom of syncope is a commonly seen symptom in clinical practice.

Syncope which can be Life threatening:

1.Patients with an underlying heart disease especially a previous heart attack which leads to weakening of the heart muscle (Left ventricular ejection Fraction < 35%) are prone to develop episodes of malignant arrhythmias in which the heart beat becomes chaotic and in effective (Ventricular tachycardia or Ventricular fibrillation). During this period the pumping function of the heart becomes ineffective and the brain does not get blood supply. This is a cardiac arrest and if it lasts for more than 3 to 4 minutes the subject dies even if the heart recovers after this.

All patients with a poor functioning of the heart are prone for this phenomenon and are candidates for getting a cardiac defibrillator implanted to prevent sudden death. Cardiac defibrillator which is implanted like a pacemaker recognizes this arrhythmia and delivers an electric shock inside the heart and aborts the episode instantaneously and is life saving.

Such patients should consult their cardiologist for a consultation especially if they have had episodes of dizziness or fainting.

2. Subjects with abnormal ECG especially bundle branch blocks (RBBB or LBBB) who get episodes of unconsciousness, dizziness or black outs possibly could be getting episodes of complete heart block with the activity of the heart stopping transiently leading to unconsciousness during which the eyes of the patient turn up and can have involuntary movements of the body like a fit. Bundle branch blocks are seen commonly in elderly population. All of them are not associated with fainting episodes.

These episodes if prolonged can be a cause of sudden death. The diagnosis can be arrived at by getting an ECG done during the episode.

If the episodes are transient then prolonged rhythm monitoring by a Holter monitoring (Which typically monitors the ECG for 24 to 48 hours through a recorder which is attached to the chest through electrodes). Recent advances in technology enables us to keep a small recording chip attached to the chest wall for 10 to 15 days and it transmits the ECG to a remote sensing machine. This gadget is called Extended Loop Monitoring (ELR) and is available for use in our city. Physicians are informed about any abnormality recorded immediately by the remote centre. The device is very user friendly and the patient need not curb any of his routine activities like bathing etc.

The treatment of this cause of syncope is implantation of a cardiac pacemaker which is a small surgical procedure done under local anaesthesia in hospitals which have cardiac catheterization laboratories. In some patients where the episodes are very infrequent tests like cardiac electrophysiology help in arriving at the diagnosis.