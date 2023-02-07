Esophageal Cancer in Kashmir: An overview

The symptoms only occur when cancer blocks the lumen of the esophagus and does not allow swallowed food to pass into the stomach. At this stage, the disease is advanced and only amenable to palliative treatment and not cures.

Kashmir is an ethnically distinct population with special personal and dietary habits. These include intake of sundried cruciferous vegetables of the brassica family (Hakh), pickled vegetables (Aanchar), dried or smoked fish (Hokh / fur-gard), cakes made of chilies, garlic, and cardamom (Wur), and above all large quantities of hot salt tea (Noon chai).

Smoking in the Valley is also distinctive and involves the use of a hubble-bubble (Jajeer). Could any of these habits of the people lead to a high incidence of esophageal cancer in the Valley? Although speculated, there were no scientific data to prove the point that one or more of the above personal or dietary factors could be implicated in the high incidence of esophageal cancer in the Valley.

A case-controlled study in patients with esophageal cancer was done to define if there are any personal or dietary factors within explain the high incidence of esophageal cancer in the valley (Thesis Submitted to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Srinagar Kashmir.1993).

For this, a detailed assessment of 100 patients with proven esophageal cancer and compared with 200 age and sex-matched controls. The controls were relatives of such patients or healthy persons from the same localities. Patients with esophageal cancer when compared to controls had less consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables and increased intake of pickled vegetables (Aanchar), chilly cakes (Wur), smoked fish, and sun-dried vegetables.

In addition, patients with cancer when compared to controls had consumed larger quantities of salt tea (Noon chai). Also, patients with cancer were more often smokers and had smoked larger amounts of tobacco through hubble-bubble (Jajeer).

To reduce the impact of confounding factors we performed a multivariate analysis and based on this the factors which had an association with esophageal cancer were: 1) intake of more than 5 cups of salt tea per day, 2) smoking, 3) less intake of fresh fruits (<6 times per month). Patients who consume salt tea more than 5 cups /day had an odds ratio of 6 for the development of the disease. It was the amount of tea, which was important rather than the temperature at which it was drunk.

While analyzing the above data we must caution that the nature of the study (case-controlled) does not conclusively prove the cause-and-effect relationship of these dietary and personal habits to esophageal cancer in the Valley.

To prove the cause-and-effect relationship of one or more of the implicated factors we had planned longitudinal and intervention studies but were abandoned for reasons beyond our control.

However, these data at best could be an eye-opener and demand an inquiry as to why salt tea should lead to such a high incidence of esophageal cancer. With the help of several international agencies analysis of the various food items special to Kashmir were analyzed (Carcinogenesis 1992; 13(8): 1331-5).

Analytical data on aliphatic amines and nitrates from the most used fresh and sun-dried vegetables, red chilies and widely consumed beverages, and salted tea consumed by the inhabitants of Kashmir were done. Exposure estimates for the adult population showed that high consumption of boiled Brassica vegetables leads to a high nitrate intake of 237 mg/day.