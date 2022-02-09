Eternally ungrateful, always harmful

Scorpion, Bich in Kashmiri, is considered one of the most harmful specie on the earth. Bich in literature represents a person with ‘hidden poison’ of malice, animosity, grudge, hatred, revenge, jealousy, & suchlike vices, with which he harms others.

There is a popular saying in Urdu that snake has its venom beneath its skin [ Kanchli], scorpion in its tail, mad-dog in its tongue, but a human being, man or woman, hides it in his/her heart, deep in bosom.

An analogous Sanskrit saying is that “the poison of a scorpion is in his tail, of a fly in his head, of a snake in his fang; but of a bad man in his whole body”.