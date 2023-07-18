Ethical Crossroads: Exodus Impacts Healthcare Quality - The Struggle Between Morality and Financial Pressures

Trending migration of trained physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals (HCPs) to the private sector is affecting public healthcare systems and may pose a major threat in future to the achievement of health equity in low-income states like ours. What makes doctors work in Government hospitals? Is it passion to serve society, a secure job, recognition in the society or lack of opportunity in the private sector? Should an Indian HCP choose a Government job over a corporate job? Is India’s private healthcare sector treating care providers and receivers as revenue generators? This write-up is not intended to argue on moral standings focuses on creative policy approaches required to balance from a human rights perspective and to ensure that the individual rights of health professionals do not compromise the societal right to health, and how Government hospitals can improve the working environment for their existing staff, making it more attractive and reducing the urge for them to seek employment in the private sector.

Crossing Over to the Private Fold from Public Hospitals is always a major career decision depending on the individual's preferences, goals, and values. HCPs, like any other professionals, have the freedom to change jobs if they wish to seek better career prospects (compensation and benefits). Higher salaries are the main driving force behind this exodus.

Public hospitals are unable to provide high emoluments due to budgetary constraints on the other hand many private hospitals offer lucrative packages and performance-based incentives to HCPs based on their productivity (profitability) contributing to business or other measurable criteria. The explanations could be broadly categorised into: ‘higher salary’, ‘life in public hospitals', 'decision-making', 'life in the private hospitals', ‘better infrastructure/ resources’, 'future plans' and 'values and beliefs’.

Though the replies are consistent with individual priorities and preferences, the majority show that job satisfaction and demographic factors play significant roles in the decision for relocation.

Government hospital staff was found to have significantly higher emotional exhaustion and depersonalization as compared to their counterparts working in private with more flexible working hours, allowing care providers to have better control over their schedules and work-life balance care without burn out.

Professional development opportunities are a hallmark of corporate hospitals actively engaging in upgrading and innovation, allowing HCPs to participate in cutting-edge medical advancements and specialized training through expensive training programs to enhance their business.

Career growth and advancement through time bound selections, and promotions in Government institutions are marred with stagnation while private hospitals usually have well-defined career paths with better opportunities for promotions, leadership roles, and academic positions. Professional satisfaction in personalized and patient-centric care is prioritised in Private setups, giving doctors the chance to provide more individual attention and tailored treatment plans to excel professionally.