Ethics and Undergraduate Studies

BY MOHAMMAD ASIF

What is it like to have an ethical experience? That was the question that French Philosopher, Emmanuel Levinas sought to answer during the 20th century. In his view, ethical experience is the experience of a responsibility to act in a certain manner when you come into contact with other people.

In that case, we would need to maintain the sensitivities of knowability given the fact that other human beings already comprise part of the world we live in. It is therefore applicable to make a general discussion of the concept ethics here.

The term "ethics" encompasses the philosophical examination of the concepts of moral rightness and wrongness, as well as moral goodness and badness. It can also pertain to any philosophical framework that delineates what is morally right or wrong, or morally good or bad. It surrounds any established system or code of moral principles, rules, and/ or values. In our society and/ or academic institutions, research scholars are required to be well familiarised with philosophical concepts of ethics to pursue their academic pursuits on empirical grounds. But the question arises what does these concepts means to an undergraduate student?

Our undergraduate academic journey is guided by a series of concise assignments, each acting as a crucible in which the student's cognitive and theoretical abilities are refined. The academic vignettes presented in this context may appear to be of limited scope, but they effectively initiate a lasting pedagogical introduction, culminating in a harmonious progression of intellectual growth. As a diligent student diligently works to decipher the underlying theme, they are subtly urged to navigate the complex pathways of epistemological ambiguity. In this ambitious endeavour, the student is not simply an individual explorer but also a vital element of a complex network, continuously integrating their cognitive processes with the knowledge acquired from eco-systems. In all such examples, ethics may become a roadmap or guide to navigate in this eco-system with a proper value system.