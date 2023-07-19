Evolving Relevance of Sociology

Sociology emerged as a champion discipline out of ‘The Great Transition Thesis’ of holism and contrast. Though bestowed from philosophy, it soon assumed its distinct position in the hierarchy of sciences in the line of disciplines to ouster out its rival discipline psychology.

Its claim was scientific understanding of human interaction; nevertheless, it fell in classic disputes soon after disciplines, places and history were ranked and shaped by philosophy and even by sciences.

Unlike psychology, it did not become rigid, stackable to the diverse understanding of human nature, even to scienticism. It had come from the womb of modernity.

In theory and in methodology as well, it nudged through the process of compartmentalization, when the world was divided, in disciplines and places, mind and body, Ideologies and reason to the faith and revelations. It was alleged to be grooming the motif of centrality, consensus and referent mono European culture.

Since modernity was mapping up exercise, Sociology rightly at that point in time took refuge in experience and complimented with science in ‘induction and deduction’ process in its mode of methodology. Sociologists became scientists, despite hue and cry made by our rival disciplines of philosophy and psychology.

Positivism shaped the direction of history and gave content to modernity to set binaries and basis to form European centrality.

Through its mega theories of conflict school and Functionalism, it rendered psychology confined to its teaching room and cat lab experimentations. It took the world of knowledge by storm by giving two mega theories of Dialectical approach and Functionalist perspectives.

While on one side, it would negate history laying emphasis on structures and roles to suit a historical societies and it’s on word flourishing, on the other it would respond to the historical societies, through its dialectical understanding. Sociological methodologies became political apparatus dividing the world in two blocks of power and domination.

Scholarship had no grudge; it could choose its line. European dialectical scholarship and American functionalism had come to stay with university curriculum in post colonial societies as well. With the blossom of American Functionalism, success of Chicago school, the leadership of European historical societies became critical of Sociology.

Its soil became hostile to its rooting. China dumped books of sociology in pits. It empowered European brand of Marxism emerging from France and Germany, the states became critical of sociology as a discipline in the places where it had germinated.

The aftermath of two world wars, German holocaust and then rise of existentialism and feminist movements all over the Europe, modernity had its last breaths. The critics thought that Sociology was over? This was a myth created. Sociology found new ways to explore interaction, while mitigating its pride from mega theories to micro and middle range theories. It had changed its forms. Sociology felt the pulse and molded itself to address it.