EXAM SESSION | March is the cruellest month

BY NASIR KHUEHAMI

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir government said that it will implement a uniform academic calendar in all the schools of Jammu and Kashmir, thus ceasing the practice of summer and winter zone examinations and sessions.

Depending on weather conditions, both Jammu and Kashmir have separate academic calendars i.e., summer zone and winter zone.

The plains of Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Reasi, Rajouri and Poonch fall in the summer zone whereas Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban belts of Jammu regions vis-à-vis the Kashmir division fall in the winter zone.

Annual examinations in Summer Zone are held in March-April, while examinations in the winter zone are conducted in the months of October and November.