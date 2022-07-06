EXISTENTIALISM: The Philosophy of Self

BY DR. ISHFAQ AHMAD THAKU

Life is the fundamental fact which must be starting point of any philosophy. However, modern man has been compelled to sever all ties with his existence and lose his individuality in the world of industrialized mass standardisation.

He has no time to reflect, and face his own existence as he is, day and night, striving to achieve economic efficiency to satisfy his never-ending wants, both real and imaginary, to keep himself afloat with the tides of consumerism.

In this illusionary hunt man is relegated to the dark corners of the world dominated by apparitions of scientific, political, and philosophical grand narratives, preconceptions and abstract ideas.

Moreover, the meaning of religion is no more reorganised in relation to the individual’s real experience rather it is dominated by acquiring knowledge and engaging in “intellectually” irrelevant debates bereft of any significance to his daily realities and experiences.