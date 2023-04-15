EXPLOITATION AND NEGLECT OF SENIOR CITIZENS | A Call for Change

A UNFPA and HelpAge International report predicts that India’s population will increase by 60% from 2000 to 2050, with the number of senior citizens rising from 100 million to 323 million. However, it is unclear if all seniors are aware of and taking advantage of welfare provisions provided for them by the government.

A study was conducted by one of the authors in Srinagar district to determine the level of awareness among people aged 60 and above regarding various welfare programs and schemes provided by the Government of India for senior citizens.

The study found that 71% of the 100 respondents had poor awareness, 22% had moderate awareness, and only 7% had high awareness.

The research design was descriptive, and data was collected using a structured questionnaire and analysed using frequency and percentage statistics. The results highlight the need for improving knowledge among senior citizens about their rights and available facilities.

Many elders are not aware of health and welfare schemes available to them. There is a pressing need for creating mass awareness about these provisions to ensure their health and legal protection.

One of the authors encountered a senior citizen lady at a post office who requested assistance with filling out a bank account opening form for savings. However, the lady already had an active bank account and did not need to open another one.

During the interaction, the lady revealed that she had been deceived by someone who told her that the government provides one thousand rupees to widows. The individual had given her a blank bank account form for five hundred rupees and instructed her to visit the post office.

The lady also shared that she has been a victim of abuse and neglect since her husband passed away, and that she has to beg her children to cover her medical expenses. The author provided proper counselling to the lady.