Exploring Academic Stress through Parental Pressure Lens

Parenting is a tough task and we appreciate parent’s focus to get the best out of their children. But it is important to understand the psychology of your child, of seeing things from their perspective. Let me share the following case studies: You must come 1st in the class. Look at your classmate.

How well she is doing. Her parents were so proud of her during the parent-teachers meetings. And we felt so bad. Why can’t you learn? What’s the problem with you? I am so upset. What would you do in life? You will end up with a lot of problems.

You can do everything, whatever you wish but just clear this competition. You do not know how important this is. This competition is a do or die issue for you; once you qualify it our rank in the social hierarchy will get elevated. Remember this is the only option. These may look like harmless regular parental comments but they will prove devastating to the psychology of the child.

“I do not have time to even breathe,” replied 10-year-old Sahiba when her grandmother complained that she hardly visits her. “There is school, then darsgah, then tuition center, homework, and revision,” she explained, leaving her grandmother feeling sorry for the overburdened child. “I cannot even play football with my friends because Daddy wants me to top every exam.” Moomin’s words reflect the situation of most children these days who feel overwhelmed with studies and the pressure to excel.