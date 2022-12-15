Exploring Caged Childhood through Parental Delinquency Lens [PART II]

“Another person writes in a letter: “from the most unpleasant incidents of my childhood the vividly etched on my mind are those when my parents used to fight, exchanging abusive language. During these events my sister my brother and I used to stand shivering in a corner. As long as the fight continued we used to watch helplessly. I remember my sister used to cry at such events and these fits lasted for long. She is now a victim of nervous breakdown. It seems that the wrangles of our parents had a very bad effect on the spirit of my sister” Another person writes:

“the thought of an unpleasant event of my childhood doesn’t leave my memory. My father was ill mannered, excitable and selfish. He used to invent excuses to fight at home and shout at everyone. Our parents used to fight throughout the day. I wonder they never tired of doing this. The fights generally used to be on trivialities.

There was no night when I went to bed without shedding tears. This was the reason that my nerves were weak. I am a scared person and I get bad dreams. I have consulted doctors who say that the reason for my condition is the effects of the atmosphere at my home.