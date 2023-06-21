Exploring Historic Connects

Kashmir served as an institution for varied types of arts and crafts. There are several arts which are born here but there are many such arts and crafts that have been brought from Central Asia, and cultivated here. The book tiled, ‘Transmission of crafts from central Asia to Kashmir’ is an attempt by its young authors Dr. Arif Ahmad Bhat, Parvaiz Hussian Bhat, to explore the intimate relationship that once existed between Kashmir and Central Asia.

Since in the modern historiography, the arts and crafts have also been used as source to understand the cultural and economic history. These are now considered useful material suitable for the reconstruction of the aesthetic history of civilization, which in other words, mean to understand the socio-cultural history of a country or an area. The study of so called minor arts also allows deducting the economic condition of the people involved in their commissioning and trade.

The present work highlights the growth and development of some of the arts made in central Asia particularly in Uzbekistan. Thus shows the socio –cultural strength of the people of the country who have learned the excellent handicrafts through the efforts of various peoples in and around this country.

As Kashmir has produced beautiful crafts and shows similarities to Uzbekistan’s arts, book also examines the impact on the skills of Kashmir from Central Asia, there by establishing the intimate relationship she with these regions in the past.

In fact, the tradition of the introduction of several Central Asian arts and crafts in this beautiful land cannot be rules out, but the narrative that almost all the arts and crafts of Kashmir have actually travelled from other lands is not fear.