Exploring Lahanthoor-Shopian

This conference was held during the period of Kanishka the famous kushan prince believed to have rule Kashmir in 1st century AD. But it is not certain that it was this Kumdanlan where the so called Buddhist conference was held.

In fact the mysterious and the isolated hill rock Lahenthoor is surrounded by these ancient historical sites and the myth treasure buried in this hill rock can be an indication of any famous treasure trove which can be in the form of ancient copper plates.

Archaeologically speaking Shopian area has never been explored. Indeed there are reports of various archaeological and numismatics finds recorded in official and unofficial collections of this land but those have mostly been chance finds. In fact the south–western Rambara and Vishu valleys of Shopian and Kulgam districts are still to face any archaeological explorations.

The students of Kashmir history and culture are very much aware of a mysterious puzzle of Kushan era. The puzzle is about the hidden Buddhist copper plates. It is very much recorded in the ancient scripts of this land as well.

The most significant event associated with ancient Buddhism in Kashmir is the holding of an international council in the period of Kushans in about 1st century AD. The council is said to have sat for six months and collected scattered sayings, theories and dictums of various doctors of the law.

The council is believed to have, ‘composed 100,000 stanzas of Pupadesh Shastra explanatory of the canonical sutras; 100,000 stanzas, of Vinayas Vibhasa Sastras, explanatory of the Vinaya; and 100,000 stanzas of Abhidharma Vibhasas Sastra, explanatory of the Abhidharma. For this exposition of the Tripitaka all of learning from remote antiquity was thoroughly examined; the general sense and the terse language was again and again made clear and distinct and learning was widely diffused for the safe guiding of the disciples’.

The commentaries of the council, it's said, were written in Sanskrit on copper plates, which were enclosed in stone boxes. These boxes were then deposited in a stupa specially built for the purpose. Nither Kalhana, nor any other ancient historian has recorded anything about holding of this international Buddhist council of ancient Kashmir.

It was Huen Tsang, the Chinese Ambassador, who was first to give birth to this mystery when he arrived here in 7th century AD to study the Buddhist manuscripts. He in his accounts made the mention of the Buddhist council and copper plates, but he has not given the exact location of venue of the conference.

Where the stupa under which the copper plates are buried, no body knowns. However, the 20th century Indian scholar called Tarrant has suggests Kundal Van’ as the place where the council was held. But where is that place that is still to be identified.