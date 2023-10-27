Exploring MUSIC CHORUS and its legacy

Interestingly, the local music has been nowadays adopting new trends, instruments and tunes, which are making it more popular among the new generations. In fact the new trends first evolved in folk music and now Kashmir’s Sufi music has also welcomed the new tunes and instruments.

The recent Kashmiri concerts have been trending on the social networking sites and inviting the attention of the young generations In this context mention may be made of the recent concert of the legendary Sufi musician Ab Rashid Hafiz, in its modern format with high tech musical instruments and tunes. It has been trending fast and music lovers are enjoying it.

The new generation, which has distanced itself from the traditional local singings, has been nowadays getting attracted towards their music culture. Indeed, change is must; one cannot live always with olden traditions. As science and technology has brought a revolution in modern lives so has it brought changes in the entertainment culture, which shall be welcomed. The local music which was made conservative in its instruments and tunes is freeing itself from its traditional clutches and adopting new trends to compete. There may be certain conservative music lovers, who would not like this change and would criticize the new musical trends, but the majority of music lovers would definitely appreciate this change.

Since this is not the first time when music in the valley has to face certain criticism. There have been such efforts earlier as well. In the nineties the traditional singers faced even more tough times, when they were very much afraid to present their concerts in public. During those times nobody wanted to adopt music as profession, because it would invite trouble. Even the traditional village singers stopped singing and shifted to other fields.