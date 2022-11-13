Exploring Our Birdlife

Birds always captivate our fascination.

Whether we wander along a mountain stream, move deep into the woods or stroll through our lawns, gardens, streets or lanes, our eyes hardly miss a flitting, hopping or chirping bird. They are almost everywhere, in almost any kind of habitat around us, provided we have a passionate eye to appreciate and enjoy their beauty.

Let’s go birding

We owe a lot to our feathered friends and they genuinely deserve our love, care and protection. The best way to show our concern for birds and nature is to understand them and their environment by resorting to bird watching also called birding. Birding indeed is considered as the most enjoyable pastime. Being civilized humans we strongly owe a responsibility to contribute to the cause of nature and biodiversity conservation which includes birds and their habitat. This paves way for civilized living and contributes to maintaining healthy environment.

To be a birdwatcher one needs not to possess a professional degree in ornithology or nature science. In fact non professional or amateur birdwatchers have contributed a lot to the field of ornithology and natural history. It is rightly said that ornithology is the only field where an amateur bird watcher is equally at home with a professional ornithologist.

The best time for bird watching is morning. Birds are most active during this period regardless of any season. In the afternoon they once again become active. So it is important to take into consideration the time before you set off for birding.

How many of them are there

Although our country accounts for about four percent of global area, we enjoy a variety of landscape with altitudinal and seasonal variation supporting a profusely rich bird life. We boast of bird species higher in number than many other regions larger manifold in size than India. We are one of the 12 mega diversity regions.

Of the approximately 10906 species of birds reported in the world our Subcontinent is home to about 1300 species. If we take into account the sub-species or geographical races including the migratory ones the total number goes up to about 2100 approximately. The endemism accounts for about 78 species. It means 78 species are exclusive to our region and not reported from other areas.